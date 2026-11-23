Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Bigger paychecks and a diffuse spotlight have announcers creating as much drama as the players.
The sports film on John Madden now streaming on Prime TV is being deservedly panned as a misstep that reduces the Hall of Fame coach-turned-broadcaster to a caricature driven more by shtick than substance.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The sports film on John Madden now streaming on Prime TV is being deservedly panned as a misstep that reduces the Hall of Fame coach-turned-broadcaster to a caricature driven more by shtick than substance.
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