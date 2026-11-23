Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The son of Adriana Smith spent four months on life support, but his family has revealed little about his long-term health
For nearly four months last year, a ventilator kept Adriana Smith’s body breathing in an Atlanta hospital bed, long after the state of Georgia had declared her legally dead. Her family says doctors told them the state’s abortion law left them no say.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
For nearly four months last year, a ventilator kept Adriana Smith’s body breathing in an Atlanta hospital bed, long after the state of Georgia had declared her legally dead. Her family says doctors told them the state’s abortion law left them no say.
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