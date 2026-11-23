Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The special counsel writes that he is being sued in a ‘baseless personal-capacity.’
Published:
Updated:
In an attempt to nip the constitutional case in the bud, Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit levied against him by Senator Marsha Blackburn, contending that he is immune from prosecution.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In an attempt to nip the constitutional case in the bud, Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit levied against him by Senator Marsha Blackburn, contending that he is immune from prosecution.
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