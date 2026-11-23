Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Bronx-born jurist acknowledges that proposals to assign term limits are ‘being kicked around very actively.’
Published:
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Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s support for term limits for the Supreme Court could be a constitutional watershed as the Democrats assume the majority in Congress. On Friday the justice told the American Philosophical Society that “As with everything else in life, I wouldn’t be unhappy with term limits.” The notion of ending lifetime tenure is, she acknowledges, something that is “being kicked around very actively” — by Democrats.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s support for term limits for the Supreme Court could be a constitutional watershed as the Democrats assume the majority in Congress. On Friday the justice told the American Philosophical Society that “As with everything else in life, I wouldn’t be unhappy with term limits.” The notion of ending lifetime tenure is, she acknowledges, something that is “being kicked around very actively” — by Democrats.
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