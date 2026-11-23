Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Challenges to the mayor’s petition required to qualify for the ballot have resulted in thousands of invalidated signatures.
Published:
Updated:
The signature count to get Chicago’s mayor back on the ballot for re-election next year is turning into the city’s most-watched tally as Democratic Socialists of America favorite Brandon Johnson finds himself teetering on disqualification over thousands of challenged names.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The signature count to get Chicago’s mayor back on the ballot for re-election next year is turning into the city’s most-watched tally as Democratic Socialists of America favorite Brandon Johnson finds himself teetering on disqualification over thousands of challenged names.
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