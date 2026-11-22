Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Army is concerned that the chemicals will destabilize further after the doors to the bunker where the barrels are housed were removed and now cannot be replaced.
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The U.S. Army is moving forward with the planned detonation of nearly 9,700 pounds of an unstable explosive material at an ammunition plant in Iowa but has shifted back the scheduled blast to Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, from Monday in hopes of minimizing side effects.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The U.S. Army is moving forward with the planned detonation of nearly 9,700 pounds of an unstable explosive material at an ammunition plant in Iowa but has shifted back the scheduled blast to Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, from Monday in hopes of minimizing side effects.
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