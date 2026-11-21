Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
New legislation would reward tipsters for exposing fraud on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, as scrutiny of betting markets intensifies on Capitol Hill.
A pair of House Democrats have introduced a bill that would create a Department of Justice whistleblower program aimed at rooting out insider trading on prediction market platforms.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A pair of House Democrats have introduced a bill that would create a Department of Justice whistleblower program aimed at rooting out insider trading on prediction market platforms.
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