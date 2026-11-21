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By DONALD KIRK|
After capturing control of Congress with promises to slow AI development, Democrats could face political blowback if tech stocks collapse, taking voters’ retirement dreams with them.
Published:
Updated:
This week’s sell-off of tech stocks poses a dilemma for the incoming Democrat-led Congress and its plans to slow the multi-trillion-dollar AI buildout: push too hard and they could do serious harm to the mutual funds entrusted with the retirement hopes of millions of middle-class voters.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
This week’s sell-off of tech stocks poses a dilemma for the incoming Democrat-led Congress and its plans to slow the multi-trillion-dollar AI buildout: push too hard and they could do serious harm to the mutual funds entrusted with the retirement hopes of millions of middle-class voters.
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