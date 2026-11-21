Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
A new FTC estimate dwarfs the losses victims actually report, as artificial intelligence makes scams cheaper to run and harder to spot.
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A wealthy entrepreneur near Los Angeles was awakened by a 2 a.m. call earlier this year that showed his mother’s phone number on the caller ID.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A wealthy entrepreneur near Los Angeles was awakened by a 2 a.m. call earlier this year that showed his mother’s phone number on the caller ID.
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