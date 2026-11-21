Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The director of an evangelical organization says the data show that many Christian voters who cast their ballots for Republicans in 2024 changed their votes this year.
Published:
Updated:
When Democrats prevailed in the midterm elections, they not only flipped seats their party had not held in decades but they also appear to have won back many Christian voters who had drifted away from the party.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
When Democrats prevailed in the midterm elections, they not only flipped seats their party had not held in decades but they also appear to have won back many Christian voters who had drifted away from the party.
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