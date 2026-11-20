Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The owners and drivers may yet have an issue worth taking to the Supreme Court.
Could the effort of New York City to end horse-drawn carriages be headed to the United States Supreme Court? We wouldn’t bet against it after reading the complaint of the horse owners and drivers. For they argue that what the city is doing is a violation of the constitutional prohibition on bills of attainder. We think of attainder as holding a trial by legislature. Attainder was used often by King George III, but in America, it’s banned outright.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Could the effort of New York City to end horse-drawn carriages be headed to the United States Supreme Court? We wouldn’t bet against it after reading the complaint of the horse owners and drivers. For they argue that what the city is doing is a violation of the constitutional prohibition on bills of attainder. We think of attainder as holding a trial by legislature. Attainder was used often by King George III, but in America, it’s banned outright.
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