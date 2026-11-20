Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Van Hollen suggests removing procedural steps just short of ending the requirement of 60 votes to break a filibuster and advance legislation.
Democrats are aiming to “reform” the rules that allow senators to slow or block legislation. It’s a preview of how they’ll use their majority to weaken obstacles on their power, including at the Supreme Court, jettisoning campaign rhetoric about “checks and balances” and “the rights of the minority” now that the numbers favor their agenda.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Democrats are aiming to “reform” the rules that allow senators to slow or block legislation. It’s a preview of how they’ll use their majority to weaken obstacles on their power, including at the Supreme Court, jettisoning campaign rhetoric about “checks and balances” and “the rights of the minority” now that the numbers favor their agenda.
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