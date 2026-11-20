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By DONALD KIRK|
Bigfoot enthusiasts are hoping that the government is preparing to release even more documents.
Published:
Updated:
Bigfoot hunters have searched for proof of the mythical creature’s existence for decades, only to see their work brushed off as outlandish and comical. However, a federal agency is providing enthusiasts with some hope that the government is preparing to release more evidence about the hairy, mythical creatures.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Bigfoot hunters have searched for proof of the mythical creature’s existence for decades, only to see their work brushed off as outlandish and comical. However, a federal agency is providing enthusiasts with some hope that the government is preparing to release more evidence about the hairy, mythical creatures.
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