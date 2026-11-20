Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Legislation that could upend minor league economics comes as baseball faces a looming lockout and new media union.
Published:
Updated:
As Major League Baseball braces for a potential work stoppage that could threaten the 2027 season, a bipartisan pair of U.S. senators has introduced a curveball of legislation aimed at stripping the league of its century-old shield from federal antitrust laws.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
As Major League Baseball braces for a potential work stoppage that could threaten the 2027 season, a bipartisan pair of U.S. senators has introduced a curveball of legislation aimed at stripping the league of its century-old shield from federal antitrust laws.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime