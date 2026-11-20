Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The acting United States attorney for Los Angeles, Bill Essayli, is facing a disqualification push in the courts.
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The assignment of the top federal prosecutor at Los Angeles to investigate whether the search of Mar-a-Lago mansion in 2022 was unlawful marks the seriousness with which the Department of Justice is intent on scrutinizing the probes of President Trump.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The assignment of the top federal prosecutor at Los Angeles to investigate whether the search of Mar-a-Lago mansion in 2022 was unlawful marks the seriousness with which the Department of Justice is intent on scrutinizing the probes of President Trump.
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