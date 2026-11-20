Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The FCC chairman says the rule will prevent ‘mayhem.’
Published:
Updated:
The Federal Communications Commission is greenlighting the use of cellphone jammers in state and local prisons following years of concerns from correctional officers that inmates were using illegal mobile phones to coordinate hits and other illicit activity.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The Federal Communications Commission is greenlighting the use of cellphone jammers in state and local prisons following years of concerns from correctional officers that inmates were using illegal mobile phones to coordinate hits and other illicit activity.
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