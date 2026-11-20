Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell bring star power and sparkling chemistry to a confetti-filled Shakespearean party.
Over the past decade, the British director and producer Jamie Lloyd has accumulated fans and polarized critics with often star-studded productions that, in revisiting classic plays and musicals, manage to combine minimalism with overstatement. But it appears that he has finally found his sweet spot: Shakespearean comedy.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Over the past decade, the British director and producer Jamie Lloyd has accumulated fans and polarized critics with often star-studded productions that, in revisiting classic plays and musicals, manage to combine minimalism with overstatement. But it appears that he has finally found his sweet spot: Shakespearean comedy.
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