Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Committed relationships are in and hooking up with prostitutes is out in the newest instalment of the wildly popular video game franchise.
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Hours into the release of one of the most anticipated video games in history, Grand Theft Auto VI, some online commentators are debating whether the developers intended to make the new version of the game “woke” or if it’s all just a troll. It could be neither or both.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Hours into the release of one of the most anticipated video games in history, Grand Theft Auto VI, some online commentators are debating whether the developers intended to make the new version of the game “woke” or if it’s all just a troll. It could be neither or both.
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