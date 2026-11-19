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By DONALD KIRK|
Some Republicans were critical of Vice President JD Vance after he said America should change the nature of its relationship with Israel in the wake of the midterm rout.
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In the early 2028 primary states, Republicans who will play an outsized role in choosing the party’s next presidential nominee strongly back Israel and disagree with right-wing commentators like Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, a new poll finds. The survey comes after several pro-Israel Republicans criticized Vice President Vance, who said that America should change its relationship with Israel after the midterm wipeout that his party suffered earlier this month.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In the early 2028 primary states, Republicans who will play an outsized role in choosing the party’s next presidential nominee strongly back Israel and disagree with right-wing commentators like Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, a new poll finds. The survey comes after several pro-Israel Republicans criticized Vice President Vance, who said that America should change its relationship with Israel after the midterm wipeout that his party suffered earlier this month.
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