Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Markets opened an hour late and planes were ordered to maintain altitude to avoid distractions during the nationwide exams, which determine who will get into a university.
Published:
Updated:
The stock market in Seoul opened an hour late Thursday, and the drone of airplanes was tightly controlled to keep the noise level down.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The stock market in Seoul opened an hour late Thursday, and the drone of airplanes was tightly controlled to keep the noise level down.
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