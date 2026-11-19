Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The government in Canada’s most conservative province has rejected the work of an independent electoral commission and replaced it with a map more favorable to the party in power.
In an echo of America’s recent redistricting wars, lawmakers in Canada’s most conservative province, Alberta, have rejected an independent commission’s electoral map and are putting to a vote a replacement map more favorable to the ruling United Conservative Party. If approved, the new map will be in place ahead of a provincial election next year.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In an echo of America’s recent redistricting wars, lawmakers in Canada’s most conservative province, Alberta, have rejected an independent commission’s electoral map and are putting to a vote a replacement map more favorable to the ruling United Conservative Party. If approved, the new map will be in place ahead of a provincial election next year.
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