

The thoughts that go through the head of Nicolas Cage are, of course, the business of Mr. Cage, but a moviegoer can’t help but wonder about a movie star’s choices. Grant him the Oscar for Best Actor in Mike Figgis’s “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) and the box office successes of the “National Treasure” pictures, wherein Mr. Cage portrayed Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and cryptologist whose adventures proved considerably more rollicking than a day spent poking through the stacks of the local library. But then there are the other, less mainstream films to which Mr. Cage has lent his distinctively manic gifts.