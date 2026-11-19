Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Trump Administration is losing access to military cooperation with Ukraine, the West’s leading practitioner of drone warfare
Published:
Updated:
Hours after Ukraine carried out a complex drone attack destroying Russia’s road bridge to Crimea, the Pentagon’s envoy to a NATO meeting in Brussels had nothing to say about this high tech attack on one of the world’s most heavily protected sites. Instead, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine’s long range attacks for alienating Russians. In response, Germany’s defense minister publicly told reporters that Mr. Colby’s comments were “stupid.”
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Hours after Ukraine carried out a complex drone attack destroying Russia’s road bridge to Crimea, the Pentagon’s envoy to a NATO meeting in Brussels had nothing to say about this high tech attack on one of the world’s most heavily protected sites. Instead, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine’s long range attacks for alienating Russians. In response, Germany’s defense minister publicly told reporters that Mr. Colby’s comments were “stupid.”
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