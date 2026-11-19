Yes, Virginia — and those of us who work for The Sun have a right to quote that— there was a golden era of jazz-influenced pop music: an age of swinging singers, of major big bands, of great musicians, and literate, inspired songwriters. You’d be correct in thinking that this was largely in the 1930s and ’40s, but, looking back from the perspective of 2026, it’s amazing how many of the greats were still around and still active in our lifetimes. In the 1980s and ’90s, colossi such as Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne, Mel Tormé, Joe Williams, Jack Jones, Betty Carter, Nancy Wilson, Sammy Davis Jr., Nina Simone and many others were still doing great work in their 60s and 70s.