Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Australian left-wing politicians are pushing a new law that would regulate “harmful” content on social media.
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The novel cultural movement called “trad wife,” in which women adhere to traditional feminine gender roles more akin to generations past, could be outlawed for viewing online in the Land Down Under if a left-wing lawmaker there has her way.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The novel cultural movement called “trad wife,” in which women adhere to traditional feminine gender roles more akin to generations past, could be outlawed for viewing online in the Land Down Under if a left-wing lawmaker there has her way.
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