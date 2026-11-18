Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘This is my new office in the basement! It’s half a cubicle, but I have an extra seat for one staffer.’
Congressman Thomas Massie jokes that unlike some of his colleagues he will keep showing up for work through the end of this congressional session — even as he’s been moved down to a basement office that is nothing more than a cubicle.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Congressman Thomas Massie jokes that unlike some of his colleagues he will keep showing up for work through the end of this congressional session — even as he’s been moved down to a basement office that is nothing more than a cubicle.
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