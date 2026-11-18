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By DONALD KIRK|
The homeland secretary flew to LSU as thousands of travelers remained stranded in the aftermath of a nationwide ground stop.
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Offering himself as a sacrificial lamb, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he chose to fly to a college football game on Saturday while the rest of the nation was grounded because to do otherwise would have elicited distrust in the nation’s air travel network. He also asserted that lawmakers questioning him at congressional hearing Wednesday would have done the same.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Offering himself as a sacrificial lamb, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he chose to fly to a college football game on Saturday while the rest of the nation was grounded because to do otherwise would have elicited distrust in the nation’s air travel network. He also asserted that lawmakers questioning him at congressional hearing Wednesday would have done the same.
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