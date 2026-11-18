When Duran Duran released their fourth studio album, “Notorious,” forty years ago, they had plenty to prove. The group had enjoyed considerable success, albeit with mixed reviews, with their previous release “Seven and the Ragged Tiger.” Previous hit singles of theirs such as “Girls On Film,” “Rio,” and “Save a Prayer” had established them as a slick, slightly soulless, Thatcher-Reagan-era act who produced extremely polished and catchy pop music that took pleasure in celebrating commercialism and the values of the time.