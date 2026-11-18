Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The House minority leader is widely expected to be re-elected Wednesday morning to head the Democratic Caucus.
One day before he is hoping to be unanimously re-elected as leader of the House Democratic Caucus, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is promising to pursue an ambitious agenda around healthcare costs after the start of the next Congress. Though there have been some progressive grumblings about the leader, he is almost certain to be elected speaker come January.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
One day before he is hoping to be unanimously re-elected as leader of the House Democratic Caucus, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is promising to pursue an ambitious agenda around healthcare costs after the start of the next Congress. Though there have been some progressive grumblings about the leader, he is almost certain to be elected speaker come January.
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