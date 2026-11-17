Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
America, in 2026, is using technology from 1850.
Too many things are going wrong. The list of technology breakdowns, from email to airplanes, to bank accounts, to Apple Pay, our national security agency, are all making Americans understandably very uptight. It’s a bad look for the world’s leading power and presumably the world leader in advanced technologies.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Too many things are going wrong. The list of technology breakdowns, from email to airplanes, to bank accounts, to Apple Pay, our national security agency, are all making Americans understandably very uptight. It’s a bad look for the world’s leading power and presumably the world leader in advanced technologies.
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