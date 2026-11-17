Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
He may have a chance of seeing Kim Jong-un now that he’s possibly willing to drop longstanding denuclearization demands.
President Trump goes from a quadrilateral summit with friends to a trilateral with America’s two most formidable foes Wednesday when he flies from the Philippine capital of Manila to the huge port of Shenzhen just above Hong Kong on Communist China’s southeastern coast.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
President Trump goes from a quadrilateral summit with friends to a trilateral with America’s two most formidable foes Wednesday when he flies from the Philippine capital of Manila to the huge port of Shenzhen just above Hong Kong on Communist China’s southeastern coast.
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