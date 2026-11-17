Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The British foreign secretary has sanctioned eight construction firms in protest over a planned settlement that disrupts the flow of movement between Palestinian cities.
Jewish leaders in the West Bank are denouncing as antisemitic British sanctions aimed at disrupting construction of Jewish settlements in the disputed territory.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Jewish leaders in the West Bank are denouncing as antisemitic British sanctions aimed at disrupting construction of Jewish settlements in the disputed territory.
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