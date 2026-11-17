Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Whether they ‘actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,’ one source said.
Published:
Updated:
Iran is reportedly planning to target U.S. officials by using a dirty bomb or chemical weapons in Washington D.C.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Iran is reportedly planning to target U.S. officials by using a dirty bomb or chemical weapons in Washington D.C.
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