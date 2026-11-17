Is it possible that the splendors of heaven can match those of Montana? The question is posed by a citizen of the title town in Wyatt Maw’s documentary, “Ashland.” The director would likely answer in the negative. His feature debut is tender in its cinematic ministrations, being an avowal of a love indicative of, as it is said nowadays, lived experience. “Ashland” had its world premiere at the IFC Center and will be available for streaming on DOC NYC through the 29th of this month.