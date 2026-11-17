Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
An Afghan activist disfigured in an acid attack and an Iranian actress blinded during a 2022 protest have been raising awareness on the plight of women in their respective countries.
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Two women who had never met hugged in Poland last month. One had been burned with acid in Afghanistan. The other was shot in the face on a Tehran street.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Two women who had never met hugged in Poland last month. One had been burned with acid in Afghanistan. The other was shot in the face on a Tehran street.
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