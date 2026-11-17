A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
‘We need to have a historic impact in Congress because that is the decisive mandate by the people,’ Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley told constituents on Monday night.
A progressive lawmaker from Massachusetts, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, declined on Monday to rule out a last-minute challenge to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the speakership. The House Democratic Caucus is set to vote on Wednesday to choose its nominee to hold the gavel, though the speakership will not officially be decided until the first day of the new Congress.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A progressive lawmaker from Massachusetts, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, declined on Monday to rule out a last-minute challenge to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the speakership. The House Democratic Caucus is set to vote on Wednesday to choose its nominee to hold the gavel, though the speakership will not officially be decided until the first day of the new Congress.
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