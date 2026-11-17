A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
From healthcare subsidies to minimum wage hikes, the party’s newly empowered lawmakers are floating a wave of costly proposals — and some Republicans may be willing to deal.
Published:
Updated:
With what party leaders believe is a voter mandate on Election Day, Democrats are wasting no time mapping out an ambitious expansion of government spending, paired with a slew of tax hikes to fund it. Surprisingly, they may find a partner in an unexpected place: the White House.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With what party leaders believe is a voter mandate on Election Day, Democrats are wasting no time mapping out an ambitious expansion of government spending, paired with a slew of tax hikes to fund it. Surprisingly, they may find a partner in an unexpected place: the White House.
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