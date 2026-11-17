Back in 1960, lyricist and librettist Tom Jones (not the Welsh pop star) and composer Harvey Schmidt introduced “The Fantasticks,” a tale of young romance threatened by meddling relatives. Unlike Romeo and Juliet — or their successors in musical theater, Tony and Maria of “West Side Story” — the lovers, Matt and Luisa, did not meet a tragic ending; theirs was rather a bittersweet story about the loss of innocence, accompanied by a ravishing score.