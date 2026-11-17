A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
A record-breaking off-Broadway musical finally makes it to the Great White Way, although instead of feuding fathers, the young lovers have mothers.
Back in 1960, lyricist and librettist Tom Jones (not the Welsh pop star) and composer Harvey Schmidt introduced “The Fantasticks,” a tale of young romance threatened by meddling relatives. Unlike Romeo and Juliet — or their successors in musical theater, Tony and Maria of “West Side Story” — the lovers, Matt and Luisa, did not meet a tragic ending; theirs was rather a bittersweet story about the loss of innocence, accompanied by a ravishing score.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Back in 1960, lyricist and librettist Tom Jones (not the Welsh pop star) and composer Harvey Schmidt introduced “The Fantasticks,” a tale of young romance threatened by meddling relatives. Unlike Romeo and Juliet — or their successors in musical theater, Tony and Maria of “West Side Story” — the lovers, Matt and Luisa, did not meet a tragic ending; theirs was rather a bittersweet story about the loss of innocence, accompanied by a ravishing score.
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