Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
A busy weekend for coastal socialists shows divergent priorities between New York’s drive to expand power and California’s push to punish dissent.
Published:
Updated:
Riding the popularity of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “pothole politics,” New York City’s Democratic Socialists are facing the beguiling intersection of leadership and governance as they seek to capitalize on the future political ambitions of one of their early stars, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Riding the popularity of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “pothole politics,” New York City’s Democratic Socialists are facing the beguiling intersection of leadership and governance as they seek to capitalize on the future political ambitions of one of their early stars, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
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