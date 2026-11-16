A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The cold weather wear will disappear from sailors’ seabags, effective October 2027.
Published:
Updated:
The U.S. Navy announced it is removing the peacoat from sailors’ seabags, closing the book on a century of naval tradition that has purists and fans of nautical fashion in mourning.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The U.S. Navy announced it is removing the peacoat from sailors’ seabags, closing the book on a century of naval tradition that has purists and fans of nautical fashion in mourning.
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