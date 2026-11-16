A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that releasing the names of foreign sources of income violates the privacy of universities seeking to solicit donations.
Published:
Updated:
A federal judge is requiring the U.S. Department of Education to withhold release of a list of foreign donors to universities, saying that the Association of American Universities is likely to prevail in its case to keep those names private.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal judge is requiring the U.S. Department of Education to withhold release of a list of foreign donors to universities, saying that the Association of American Universities is likely to prevail in its case to keep those names private.
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