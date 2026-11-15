Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Aaron Reitz says he is taking an ‘arrow shot’ at the Massachusetts senator.
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A federal prosecutor in Texas is demanding congressional Democrats begin preserving records related to the coming investigations into President Trump, dropping his latest warning Sunday in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A federal prosecutor in Texas is demanding congressional Democrats begin preserving records related to the coming investigations into President Trump, dropping his latest warning Sunday in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren.
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