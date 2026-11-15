A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
President Trump is a fan of Japan’s ‘Kei’ microcars and trucks, and Toyota will start building one in America next year.
Published:
Updated:
Americans love big pickups, but what about tiny trucks? We’ll soon find out, thanks in part to President Trump.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Americans love big pickups, but what about tiny trucks? We’ll soon find out, thanks in part to President Trump.
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