A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Altimeter Capital and Atreides Management press for a ‘deliberate process’ on company leadership following Jensen Huang’s resignation.
Published:
Updated:
Two of Nvidia’s most prominent shareholders are pushing the company’s board to carefully consider every path forward for its leadership, explicitly leaving the door open to “the potential return of Jensen Huang.”
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Two of Nvidia’s most prominent shareholders are pushing the company’s board to carefully consider every path forward for its leadership, explicitly leaving the door open to “the potential return of Jensen Huang.”
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