Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Kreiss-Tomkins becomes Alaska’s youngest governor while Senate candidate Mary Peltola edges closer to a Senate pickup, capping a landslide election for Democrats nationwide.
Published:
Updated:
The Associated Press has called Alaska’s governor’s race for Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, handing Democrats control of the office after years of Republican leadership.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Associated Press has called Alaska’s governor’s race for Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, handing Democrats control of the office after years of Republican leadership.
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