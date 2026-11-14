Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The DEA says it kept about 14 million fentanyl pills off American streets every two months last year, but researchers note that opioid deaths have been declining since 2023.
Inside the domed rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse last month, the Trump administration’s top drug warriors made their case that the war on cartels is saving American lives. Two weeks later, the congressman who stood beside them lost his seat.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Inside the domed rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse last month, the Trump administration’s top drug warriors made their case that the war on cartels is saving American lives. Two weeks later, the congressman who stood beside them lost his seat.
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