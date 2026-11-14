Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
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Los Angeles joins the list of urban centers electing socialist mayors.
Paris is burning and facing economic turmoil as young protesters and criminals have taken to the streets in violent temper tantrums.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
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By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Paris is burning and facing economic turmoil as young protesters and criminals have taken to the streets in violent temper tantrums.
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