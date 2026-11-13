Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Exiled officers behind a reform blueprint called Proyecto República say Washington’s roadmap to elections leaves untouched the military machine that propped up Maduro.
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By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
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