Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
When the city chooses a contractor to run its taxpayer-funded grocery stores, it will put in motion a conspiracy to monopolize food retail at New York City, private grocers complain.
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A coalition of grocery stores is calling on a federal judge to block the next step in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s $70 million public grocery store project, arguing that the plans for taxpayer-subsidized stores offering steep discounts will monopolize the food market.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A coalition of grocery stores is calling on a federal judge to block the next step in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s $70 million public grocery store project, arguing that the plans for taxpayer-subsidized stores offering steep discounts will monopolize the food market.
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