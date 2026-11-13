A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
President Trump’s travel restrictions are impacting a pageant that he used to own.
Published:
Updated:
Travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration are forcing Miss Universe contestants from some African nations to withdraw from this month’s pageant in Puerto Rico in the latest blow to the troubled showcase.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration are forcing Miss Universe contestants from some African nations to withdraw from this month’s pageant in Puerto Rico in the latest blow to the troubled showcase.
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